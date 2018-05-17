You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Hours after BS Yeddyurappa assumes charge as chief minister, senior IAS, IPS officers transferred

India PTI May 17, 2018 20:33:30 IST

Bengaluru: Hours after BS Yeddyurappa assumed office as chief minister, several IAS and IPS officers were on Thursday transferred in a top-level reshuffle. The government appointed M Lakshminarayana, additional chief secretary, public works department, as the additional chief secretary to the chief minister.

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. Getty Images.

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. Getty Images.

It also notified that his position will be equivalent to the additional chief secretary in the home department.

Senior IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey, serving as Additional Director General of Police, Railways, has been made ADGP, Intelligence, according to a government notification.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police Sandeep Patil will be the DIG, Intelligence.

Bidar Superintendent of Police D Devaraja has been transferred to Bengaluru Central division as the deputy commissioner of police.

Superintendent of police in anti-corruption bureau S Girish has been transferred as DCP of Bengaluru North East Division.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 20:33 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores