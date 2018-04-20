Hostels of SC, ST, OBC in Bihar to get 15 kg of grains at BPL rates: Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said all hostels having at least two-third of students belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Bihar will get 15 kg of grains at BPL rates.

The OBC students would include the OBCs among the minorities, the Union food and public distribution minister said in Patna.

The scheme would be extended to other states also.

"This is a historic decision. I have written letters to all the chief ministers asking them to send the list of beneficiaries," Paswan said.

The Bihar chief minister had demanded allocation of grains at BPL rate for these categories on BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary on 14 April at a function in Patna.