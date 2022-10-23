Read your horoscope to know what the stars have in store for you on Choti Diwali. Under Sunday’s skies, Aries will be in the mood for love and intimacy. Taurus should focus on completing their to-do list. Geminis must watch out for dramas within their social circle. It is a good time for Cancerians to plan a special outing with their family. Leos are advised to dedicate some time to self-care and spirituality. Libras must save or invest money instead of spending. The Sunday skies will encourage Virgos to nurture their friendship and communicate easily. Pisces must avoid spending money on unnecessary extravagances. Capricorns must prioritise self-care.

Check what the day holds for you this Sunday, 23 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be in the mood for true connection and intimacy. You might meet old friends. Some will be busy with social get-togethers. Married couples will spend quality time together. Communication is important for a healthy relationship, so be open to your partner.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Get ready for shifts within your romantic life. Sunday vibes are perfect for nurturing the relationships that are most important to you. It is a good time to be vulnerable with someone you love and trust. The main focus for today should be tackling your to-do list. Do not let the past incidents of your life stress you out.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Take your goals seriously in life. Implement new habits that can streamline your efficiency. Maintain a healthy diet, sleeping pattern, and exercise schedule. It will transform you into a more polished and successful version of yourself. Watch out for drama within your social circle and try not to engage in petty gossip. If you are involved in any legal business, plan and prepare for things to move to the next level.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will wake up in a confident and playful mood today. Opportunities to strengthen your friendships will come into play. It is a good time to plan a special outing with your dearest ones. Behaviour of your business associates may upset you. Try to get some alone time today.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Major shifts will manifest for you within your personal life. The vibes are perfect for moving in with someone special or relocating toward a happy home. You will also feel more emotional than usual today. Dedicate some time to self-care and spirituality. Accept gifts with graciousness today – do not try to reject them.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): A family obligation will cause a bit of conflict with a friend. The Sunday vibes will stir a deep curiosity within you- dusting up profound thoughts that may surprise you. Keep a track of your expenses, it could be easy to cause some damage to your bank account. The Sunday skies will encourage you to nurture your friendship and communicate clearly.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): It’s a good time to get back in touch with your culinary skills. Keep a close watch on what or who brings you grief. Embrace solitude in order to reclaim your sense of harmony and balance. Stay away from bad company and illegal activities. Save/invest your hard-earned money instead of spending it.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): You will wake up feeling elated under Sunday’s skies. If you are having a tough time making a decision – trust your instincts. A long-standing desire of yours will be fulfilled today. You will achieve success in your professional life. Your family problems will resolve.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): Let go of negative things today and be eager to move on to positive stuff. You will be blessed with opportunities to grow. Do not spend too much time on the phone. You should take care of your health. Your boss may decide to give you an increment.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): New social responsibilities could manifest for you. There are possibilities that friendship could turn romantic, so keep your mind open when it comes to matters of the heart. Prioritise self-care. You will be busy with family events today.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): A serious and career-oriented energy will fill the air when you wake up this morning. Watch out for miscommunications – avoid gossip as your words may travel further than you’d intended them to. The stars will align to help you to gain respect within your field.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your ideas and creativity are about to take off like a rocket. Your manifestation skills are likely to benefit from a significant boost. It is important that you lean into your mystical side this Sunday. Good vibes will inspire you to spread love and joy. Avoid spending money on unnecessary extravagances.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.