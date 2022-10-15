Check what the stars have in store for you today! Under Saturday’s skies, Libras should not do any task in haste. Aries must watch out for miscommunications. The schedule for Taurus will be tight at the workplace. Cancerians will wake up feeling refreshed and optimistic. Leos are advised to invest their money in future planning. People of the opposite sex will be attracted to Sagittarius. Optimistic and philosophical energy will come into play for Aquarius. Pisces should connect with family and friends. Working professionals will have a hectic day. Check what’s in store for you this Saturday, 15 October:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): Watch out for miscommunications in your romantic life. People at work will be impressed with your ideas and principles. Working professionals associated with digital marketing will get good projects to handle. You will come up with creative plans for the expansion of your family business.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): Watch out for overly dramatic behaviours within your social circle. Avoid emotionally charged conversations today. It is a good time to tidy up your space, at home and at the office. Your schedule will be tight at work but take time out for family meetings or events.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Spend time in nature. It will help you feel more relaxed and focused. Plan on doing something nice for yourself after all the hard work that you have put in during the week. Do not get frustrated if things do not go your way. You should avoid gossip amongst your friends. Today will be a busy day for you.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will wake up feeling refreshed and optimistic this morning. The day will elevate your aura and sense of optimism. Shut the door on people or situations that have been causing you emotional pressure. Keep your impulses in check. You must lead with your brain, and not with your heart.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Today, you’ll feel moody and quiet than you normally do. The vibes this Saturday will make you face emotions that you may have been avoiding for a long time. Watch out for miscommunications or potential arguments in the family. Do not argue with your friends or family if your nerves have become a little frayed. Invest your money for good future planning.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): Under Saturday’s skies, you will form an emotional attachment with close ones. Do not get attracted to negative happenings or people – avoid them as much as possible. Your creativity is more flexible than anyone else’s today – make the most of it. Do not depend on others for your work.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): Maintaining healthy boundaries will be a major motto for you. Watch your words and thought patterns. Talk to someone who needs to hear what you think about them. Your boss will be satisfied with your performance at work. Do not do anything in a haste.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): The universe will go all out to support and guide you throughout the weekend. Plan on laying low and dedicate your day to meditation. Things may have slowed down a bit in your life, but you will be enthusiastic to reach your goal. It is not a good day to make big decisions.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): You will be concerned about your emotional health. The vibes today will ask you to visualise a more refined and successful version of yourself. The day will motivate you to implement changes and work toward your goals. People of the opposite sex will be attracted to you.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Spend quality time with the people you love. Good vibes will fill your home – making it a great day for hosting an outing with your dearest ones. It’s not going to be an easy day if you’re feeling indecisive. Connect to positive people.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): Helping others will bring forth emotional satisfaction for you today. Shower your family and friends with some extra tender loving care (TLC). Doing so will strengthen your bonds while giving you a sense of purpose. Optimistic and philosophical energy will come into play by night. It will inspire you to indulge in a bit of solitude.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your heart will feel open and full today. Connect with your family and friends, even if it’s only through a quick phone call or text message. You will be in a generous mood this Saturday. Consider immersing yourself in a passion project or creative outlet. Good health is something you have to appreciate and not take for granted.

