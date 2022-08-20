Check your horoscope for 20 August. Love and romance are in the air for a few. While marriage is on the cards for some.

Keen to know how the stars are aligned for you today? Then, read to know more. Virgos will make acquaintances with prominent people. Leos will see financial gains in the business. Scorpios might accomplish new heights on the professional front. Sagittarius will benefit from their political connections. Romance and intimacy will increase for those in love. Few might make risky decisions in the business. Iron traders might have some problems today. Men are advised to be polite and respectful towards women. Check your horoscope for this Saturday, 20 August:

Aries (21 March - 19 April): You might get good job offers from abroad. Do not waste your money on intoxicating substances and immoral activities. Aries are advised to exercise daily and take proper rest to keep fit. You might make risky decisions in the business. The day is favourable for students.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May): Your self-confidence will get a boost. Romance and intimacy will increase in your personal relationship. Your children might give you some delightful news. You might have to travel concerning some important work. Do not make hasty decisions regarding your marriage. Some long-standing obstacles will go away.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June): Under Saturday’s skies, try to improve your plan of action. You might be sad about not being able to perform your work as per the expectations. You may go shopping to buy household items. Try to maintain a disciplined daily routine. You will waste your money on unnecessary things.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): The rights and authority of government officials may increase. Your family atmosphere will be festive and peppy, this Saturday. You will reap the rewards of your hard work. The day is favourable for medical students. Romance will increase in your marital relationship. Do not take health issues lightly. Your family conflicts will be resolved.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will discuss some serious topics with high-ranking officers. Your children-related problems will be resolved. You might go out to watch a movie with your family. You will see financial gains in the business. You will achieve excellent results in marketing-related activities. Your work quality will increase. The company of wise friends will benefit you.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): You will make acquaintances with prominent people. There are chances of a foreign trip on the cards. You may go shopping to buy household items. Iron traders might have some problems today. You might be in a dilemma about whether to lend money or not.

Libra (23 September - 22 October): You might get involved in legal trouble. Men are advised to be polite and respectful towards women. Stress will gravely affect your sleep. You might be worried about the health of a family member. You might complain of throat infection due to cough and cold. There will be some problems in your family today.

Scorpio (23 October - 22 November): You might accomplish new heights on the professional front. You might make big investments in the business. Your love will deepen for your life partner. You might achieve good results in competitive exams. You will plan to conduct an auspicious ceremony. You will be highly conscious of your health. Some long-hindered matters will come to an end.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): Your disputes with business partners will resolve. There will be financial gains from property deals. Some people might try to tarnish your reputation. Your business relationships with prominent people will strengthen. You will benefit from your political connections. You might earn good profits from real estate.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January): People will admire your eloquence and communication skills. Your family atmosphere will remain pleasant under Saturday’s skies. Women may experience fatigue and swelling in the body. You will sincerely perform your tasks at work. Your secret love affair may get revealed. Remember to keep a restraint on your emotions.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February): Working professionals will be upset with their boss. Mutual understanding might decrease between husband and wife. The day will be average from the business perspective. Your over-excitement may spoil your work. Avoid heavy and oily food to protect yourself from indigestion-related problems. There are chances of promotion or transfer in the job.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March): You might suddenly get some big orders in the business. You may have to give in to your children’s demands. You will be in a very romantic mood today. Keep important documents safely. You will try to complete your hindered tasks quickly. Your relatives may arrive at your home today.

