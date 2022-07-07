Honour for Indian sports, particularly athletics, says PT Usha on being nominated to Rajya Sabha

Former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is very close to sportspersons and always wishes them luck before and after any event

New Delhi: PT Usha, former Olympic track and field athlete, on Thursday said that her nomination to the Rajya Sabha is an honour for Indian sports and particularly for athletics.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday nominated four legendary personalities to Rajya Sabha. They are - PT Usha, legendary film composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter and film director Vijayendra Prasad and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade.

"I am very happy. It is a proud moment and an honour for Indian sports and particularly athletics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very close to sportspersons, he always wishes luck to players before and after any event. It's a motivation for all of us," PT Usha said.

I'm very happy, it's a proud moment & an honour for Indian sports & particularly athletics. PM is very close to sportspersons, he always wishes luck to players before & after any event. It's a motivation for all of us: Former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha on RS nomination pic.twitter.com/pisVgv3tNU — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

The athlete also thanked her supporters and well-wishers from across the country and said their faith in her would go a long way in shaping her journey forward.

Along with the post, the sportsperson also shared a photo of her cutting and sharing a cake with her husband and some others to mark the occasion.

Elated by the wonderful wishes from all over India! Your support and faith in me will go a long way in shaping my journey forward from here.

Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ODz5FmKttJ — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 7, 2022

Minutes after the announcement was made last evening, PT Usha took to her Twitter handle and expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said she was "deeply touched" by his "kind words" about her.

Deeply touched by your kind words Sir. My sincere gratitude on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. I will always give my best to any responsibility bestowed on me, and work towards the betterment of all of us Indians. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🙏🏽 https://t.co/WvUtAz1YQq — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 6, 2022

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal also congratulated PT Usha on her new achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all four new members who will be attending the new session of Rajya Sabha and also cited their contributions in their respective fields.

For PT Usha, PM Modi said, "The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

PT Usha, Popularly known as the 'Payyoli Express', has won several medals for the country in various international sporting events, including the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the World Junior Invitational Meet.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.