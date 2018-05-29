Honor Play and two variants of the Honor 9i smartphone expected to launch on 6 June in China

Honor is set to launch—Honor Play and Honor 9i—at an event in China on 6 June. It is not certain if it will launch them globally as well, like the Honor 10 which was globally launched recently, after it was launched in China in April.

According to the two posts on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the smartphones at the Beijing University Gymnasium.

Honor has claimed that it is bringing 'breakthrough technology' to its Honor Play which is expected to have AI capabilities. The post speculated that it could be Honor’s flagship phone in China.

The other phone which will be launched is the Honor 9i. It is not the same phone as the Honor 9i launched in India last year. In the Weibo post, a lady can be seen holding the phone which has an iPhone X-like notch on top.

Two variants of Honor 9i were spotted on a listing in TENNA by the name of LLD-AL30 and LLD-AL20. As per the listing, the LLD-AL30 is expected to come with a 4 GB RAM variant with 32 GB/128 GB of internal storage with 256 GB of expandable memory. It sports a 5.84-inch display with 2280 x 1080 pixel screen resolution. The phone comes packed with 2,900 mAh. The LLD-AL20 is expected to come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The listing also mentions that the phone has three cameras. It is expected to have a dual camera setup (13 MP+ 2 MP) and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

The phones might come in three colour variants— blue, gray and black.