Home ministry convenes meet to discuss modalities for 2020 Census, NPR today; Union minister Nityanand Rai to chair meeting

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has convened a meeting on Friday to discuss the modalities for the 2020 Census and the National Population Register (NPR), officials said.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai will chair the meeting which will be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary and Census Directors of all states.

The meeting will discuss the modalities for the house listing phase of the census and NPR, to be carried out from 1 April to 30 September, a home ministry official said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her state will not take part in the meeting.

