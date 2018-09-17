Home Minister Rajnath Singh visits Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS, hopes for Goa CM's quick recovery and good health

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited AIIMS to inquire about the health of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

"Also spoke to the doctors who are supervising his treatment. I pray for his good health and quick recovery," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

On Sunday, a three-member team of central observers of the ruling BJP arrived in Goa to take stock of the political situation in view of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's indisposition, even as the Congress said it is watching the developments.

Some media reports have suggested that the BJP is exploring alternatives for the chief minister's position in Goa till Parrikar gets well.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its national general secretaries BL Santhosh and Ram Lal and Goa in-charge Vijay Puranik to assess the situation in the state, where the party came to power with the support of regional outfits and Independents.

"They will be holding a series of meetings on Sunday and Monday with BJP leaders and also the alliance partners — the Goa Forward Party, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Independents," BJP state chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters.

Parrikar, 62, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment and examination. He has been in and out of hospitals in the US, Mumbai and Goa since February.