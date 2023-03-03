The auspicious festival of Holi is celebrated by Hindus all over the world with full fervour. Also known as the festival of colours, Holi is considered as the second biggest festival on Hindu calendar after Diwali.

The celebrations last for two days, beginning with Choti Holi or Holika Dahan and ending with Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi. The festival commemorates the triumph of good over evil. Colours, water, balloons and flowers are used to celebrate the day. People smear gulal on each other and also seek blessings from their elders. They visit their friends and relatives to toast the grand occasion and enjoy Holi delicacies such as gujiya, thandai and more.

Date and Time

As per Drik Panchang, Choti Holi is falling on 7 March and Holi is going to be marked on 8 March this year. Purnima Tithi starts at 4:17 PM on 6 March 2023 and ends at 6:09 PM on 7 March 2023.

History and Significance

There are some legends associated with the celebration of the festival of Holi. One of the most famous legends is the story of King Hiranyakashipu, his son Prahalad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his demon aunt Holika. According to Indian mythology, Hiranyakashipu was bestowed with a boon that he could not be killed by a man or an animal. As a result, he compelled people to worship him. When Hiranyakashipu’s son became a devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship him, he asked his sister Holika to kill him by sitting on a pyre while wearing a flame-shielding cloth. Prahlad, on the other hand, prayed to Lord Vishnu for protection, summoning a gust of wind that transferred the cloth from Holika to him. Thus, Holika Dahan is celebrated a day before Holi to commemorate the triumph of good over evil.

Another famous legend associated with the festival is the story of Lord Krishna and Radha. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had a dark complexion, while Radha had a very fair complexion. Krishna used to worry about whether Radha would accept him because of their different skin colours and he complained to his mother Yashoda. Yashoda joked one day that Krishna should smear colour on Radha’s face to cover up any difference. Krishna took his mother’s advice and smeared gulal on Radha’s face. This is how people began to celebrate Holi. Holi is also celebrated as a harvest festival, marking the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.