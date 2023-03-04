The auspicious festival of Holi has almost arrived, and its fervour can be sensed in the air already. This year, the festival of colours will fall on 8 March. Holi is celebrated across India every year to mark the triumph of good over evil. On this day, people smear gulal on each other, and visit their friends and family. The exciting celebration also involves delicacies like gujiya, thandai, and more. The celebrations last for two days in most of the regions, beginning with Choti Holi or Holika Dahan and ending with Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi (Holi). Choti Holi will be be commemorated on 7 March this time.

Let’s have a look at the different traditions of Holi celebration across India:

Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan

Unlike other regions, people don’t play Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan with colours or water. They celebrate the auspicious festival with flowers since they symbolise peace and harmony. The festival is observed on the Ekadashi in the Holi week and regionally termed as “Phoolon ki Holi”.

Lathmar Holi of Uttar Pradesh

Lathmar Holi is celebrated in Marhura, Barsana, and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion, women playfully beat men with laathis or bamboo sticks. Men defend themselves with the help of makeshift shields.

Rangpanchami in Maharashtra

The commemoration of Rangpanchami takes place in Maharashtra on the fifth day before Phalgun Purnima and is also known as “Krishna Leela”. People put gulal on each other on the fifth day and offer prayers to Lord Krishna. The festival is also known as Shimga or Shimgo.

Royal Holi in Jaipur

During Holi, the royals of the City Palace in Jaipur conduct a grand ceremony every year at their residence. This is a big attraction for tourists and local people, as people get to smear the royal family members with colours.

Dhulandi Holi in Haryana

Dhulandi is observed in Haryana to celebrate the bond between sisters-in-law (bhabhis) and brothers-in-law. (devars) On this day, women smear colour on their brothers-in-law.

