New Delhi: A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat through email on Monday, prompting the authorities to vacate the school.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the school authorities received the threat mail at 8:30 am and alerted the police. Within half-an-hour, over 1,500 students were evacuated from the school premises as a preventive measure, the report added.

K'taka | A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected school premises. Students made to vacate school premises: Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

"Students have been made to vacate school premises. Bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog squad have inspected the school premises," said Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Bengaluru.

He said the threat appears to be a hoax as the police found nothing after inspecting each and every corner of the school premises.

Meanwhile, the school has declared a holiday over the incident.

case has been registered and further investigation is on.

