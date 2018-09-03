HNLU protests enter seventh day: Removal of hostel curfews, codification of 'arbitrary' exam rules among their demands

Students of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) in Chhattisgarh's New Raipur city have been protesting since 27 August against Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh's term being extended and over various other administrative matters and arbitrary rules.

On 27 August, the Chhattisgarh High Court had declared illegal the reappointment of professor Singh as the vice-chancellor of HNLU. The same night, HNLU Student Body Association found out that Singh was planning to appeal against the order and held a silent overnight protest. The study body demanded that Singh be immediately removed from his post, India Today had reported.

In the first few days of the protests, the students had demanded removal of hostel curfews and appointment of independent wardens instead of teachers who also serve as wardens. Students believe that this dual role predisposes the teachers with bias against the pupils, reported The Wire.

When the protests attracted large crowds, the Student Bar Association (SBA) of the university extended its support to the cause, and a draft listing 13 demands was made after meetings.

The first demand was the appointment of an interim vice-chancellor. The others included formation of a review commission, removal of hostel curfews, release of minutes of executive council meetings, revision and codification of "arbitrary" exam rules, commissioning an SBA constitution, timely organisation of convocations and filling vacancies in several administrative and teaching posts.

On 29 August, the top law universities of India released a statement of solidarity, extending their support to the students of HNLU and other national law schools facing similar issues. This includes National Law School of India University, in Bengaluru, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research in Hyderabad and National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata.

It was only on the third day of the protest that the chancellor of the university appointed Ravi Shankar Sharma, the Principal Secretary of the Government of Chhattisgarh as the interim vice-chancellor of the university, reported Live Law.

On 30 August, as a mark of respect to the new vice-chancellor, students agreed to resume classes but wore black outfits and arm bands as a sign of continuing protest, according to The Wire. After meetings between the vice-chancellor and student representatives, a silent flashlight march was also held across the campus.

The students of HNLU have asked the administration for written assurances that their demands will be met. They said they plan to continue the protests until they are. So far, the HNLU administration has not accepted the agitation, despite its peaceful nature, and according to the students, it has threatened to disperse the protesters by calling security forces, reported Bar and Bench.

The protest at HNLU, which has been on for seven days now, has garnered attention on social media because of hashtags like #HNLUKiAzaadi. Lawyers, activists and other law schools have extended their support to the protesting students.