Hindu community religious procession attacked in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district; six devotees injured, two arrested

Dhaka: A religious procession organised by the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh was attacked by a group of people, leaving six devotees injured, police said.

The assailants struck when the Ulto Rath Yatra, or the reverse journey of Lord Jagannath's chariot, was being carried out on Sunday in Gopalganj district's Kotalipara Upazila, bdnews24.com reported. The report said that a group of locals attacked the Ratha Yatra, a major festival of the Hindu community.

The devotees, dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha, pulled the chariot in the procession organised by ISKCON from the Dhakeshwari National Temple to Swamibagh, the report said.

The accused entered the festival venue in Tarashi village with sticks and assaulted six devotees. They also vandalised the venue and looted gold ornaments from one of the devotees, the report said. The festival committee filed a case accusing 10 to 15 people for the attack.

Two accused were arrested, Kotalipara police station's Officer-in-Charge Md Kamrul Faruk said, adding that efforts were underway to arrest others. Hindu businessmen in the area protested the attack and halted their activities. They resumed their business after officials assured them of taking strict measures against those responsible.

Festival committee General Secretary Joydeb Saha said since there was a mosque close to the venue they kept their loudspeaker off during Esha prayers. "We have been asked to switch off the loudspeaker for 40 minutes. As we switched it on after the time was over a group of people attacked us all of a sudden," he said.