‘Hindi Chini bhai-bhai’: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's claims on China

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, countering his recent claim that China has taken people’s land in Ladakh.

Scindia sternly pointed out the Congress party’s historical slogan of ‘hindi chini bhai bhai’, and said that before casting blame, Congress should look within.

“Congress who chanted the slogans of ‘hindi chini bhai bhai’ and gave away 45,000 sq km to China should first look within.”

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Rahul Gandhi’s comments concerning China’s purported land acquisition in Ladakh. Prasad underscored that Indian armed forces had valiantly repelled Chinese incursions and expressed disappointment at Gandhi’s consistent tendency to make statements contrary to national interests.

Prasad called for a future debate with Gandhi on matters of national security, but cautioned against compromising the morale of the armed forces through unsubstantiated assertions.

While on a visit to Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi responded to the allegations, stating, “The situation here is a concern, as it is believed China has seized territory… locals report Chinese troops entering areas and occupying grazing lands. Although the Prime Minister denies any territorial loss, this is contradicted by the facts on the ground, as verified by the residents.”

Gandhi also voiced the discontent of the people of Ladakh with their current status. In a show of support, multiple opposition leaders rallied behind Gandhi’s statements. Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), affirmed the veracity of China’s land acquisition claims and criticized the government’s response. Similarly, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole aligned with Gandhi’s assertions, asserting that China had indeed encroached upon Indian land despite official denial.

Retired Lt General Sanjay Kulkarni offered his perspective, urging caution in making sweeping declarations during ongoing diplomatic talks with China. Kulkarni emphasized that while some friction points existed, labeling India’s position as a loss would be inaccurate. He urged all stakeholders to refrain from inflammatory comments, given the delicate nature of negotiations.

The India-China border standoff in eastern Ladakh, which began three years ago, has been a source of ongoing tension. The relationship deteriorated markedly after a fatal clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

In a separate incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary during his visit to the scenic Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The gesture highlighted the poignant historical context surrounding the region.