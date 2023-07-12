Himalayan tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: 80 dead, loss of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore

Devastating consequences have unfolded in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rain wreaks havoc, resulting in numerous casualties, blocked roads, power outages, and bridges in ruins.

The death toll has reached a staggering 80, while countless tourists remain stranded across various regions of the hill state. The estimated value of the destruction ranges from Rs 3,000 crore to 4,000 crore.

Recent reports from the state disaster management department indicate that since July 8, 31 individuals have lost their lives.

Landslides have caused more than 1,300 road blockages, including major highways like Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka.

To alleviate the situation, authorities opened up one-way traffic from Manali to Mandi last night, allowing over 1,000 stranded tourist vehicles to pass through.

Additionally, the department has reported damage to 40 bridges as a result of the relentless rain.

Consequently, schools across the state have been instructed to remain closed until July 15.

Over 20,000 residents have been evacuated from affected areas, prioritizing their safety and well-being.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu conducted a visit to Kullu on Tuesday, aiming to assess the extent of the floods and landslides’ impact.

Although the Chief Minister acknowledged some improvements, he emphasized that there is still a considerable amount of work ahead.

This continuous downpour, now spanning four days, has unleashed devastation upon Northern India, resulting in multiple fatalities, widespread landslides, and extensive property damage. Himachal Pradesh has suffered the most severe consequences among all affected states.

According to the weather office, this unprecedented rainfall is attributed to the convergence of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds.

Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions of heavy, very heavy, and extremely heavy rainfall across 23 states in the country.

Uttarakhand has been placed under a red alert, while West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya should brace for extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to reports, due to heavy rains, landslides in the hilly areas and other reasons, more than 1500 roads have been closed down in Uttarakhand, whereas by the end of July last year this figure had reached only 1400.

Last year, the monsoon had become active in the state on June 15, while this time it gained momentum after June 25.

However, pre-monsoon rains had already started about four-five days before this.

Monsoon rains always bring trouble in the hilly areas of the state. Most of the havoc wreaks on the streets. Slips in rains and chronic landslide zones (highly vulnerable) cause major road closures.

