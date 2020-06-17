Himachal Pradesh Technical University admissions 2020 to undergraduate, postgraduate courses to begin on 22 June; apply on himtu.ac.in

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) will start the process for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses from 22 June. Candidates can apply for the courses on the official website himtu.ac.in by 31 July.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, students who are admitted to any undergraduate or post graduate programme will have to pay a nonrefundable fee of Rs 3,000 per year as University fee and Rs 1,500 as one time registration.

The courses being offered, according to the admission brochure are B. Pharmacy (Direct Entry), B. Pharmacy (Ayurveda), B. Pharmacy (Lateral Entry), B. Tech (Direct Entry), B. Tech (Lateral Entry), B. Architecture, B. Sc (HM&CT/BHMCT), BCA, BBA, M. Tech, M. Pharmacy, MBA/MBA (T &HM), CA (Direct), M. Sc in Physics, M. Sc Environmental Science and PG Diploma in Yoga.

HPTU has, in its admission brochure, stated that candidates who want to seek admission to the various courses during 2020-21 are required to apply on the prescribed form. It has added that only those candidates who apply before the last date and satisfy eligibility criteria will be considered for admission.

As per a report in NDTV, admission will not be done through the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) but rather candidates will have to submit separate application forms for each subject.

The report adds that for admission to B.Tech programmes, HPTU will take into account JEE Main rank and 10+2 examination scores. Admission to the first 50 percent of seats will be done on basis of JEE Main 2020 scores and remaining 50 percent will be done on the basis of 10+2 examinations. Similarly, admission to M. Tech programmes will be done on the basis of GATE scores. If any seat is left vacant, it will be filled on basis of B.E/ B.Tech scores.