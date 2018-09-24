Himachal Pradesh suffering 'huge economic loss' due to heavy rain, Centre must help, says BJP MP Anurag Thakur

Dharamshala: Anurag Thakur, the BJP MP from Hamirpur, on Monday sought Centre's assistance to compensate the losses due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur, who is also BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, asked the central government to support the rain-battered state through the disaster relief fund.

"Himachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days and according to the advisory of the meteorological department, it is likely to continue for another two days. Many of the roads are badly damaged or blocked in the state due to the continuous rains since Friday," Thakur said.

"So far, 126 roads have been affected by landslides triggered by rains and news of the loss of life are too pouring in from many places. Himachal is suffering from huge economic loss due to heavy rains. The state government is engaged in massive relief and rescue operations, but considering the excesses damage caused by the rain, I request the central government to help, to rescue Himachal Pradesh from this disaster," he said.

He requested the people to avoid leaving the houses, unless necessary and cautioned them against going near river and other water bodies.

"Effective steps are being taken to deal with the situation," Thakur said and urged the people of the state to come forward to cooperate with each other in the "worrisome" situation.

On Monday, a man and a girl were swept away in Kangra and Kullu districts, respectively, as heavy rains triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh with officials sounding a "high alert" for the latter district.

As per the Met office in Shimla, most parts of the state witnessed moderate to heavy rains.