Himachal Pradesh Floods: Chandigarh-Manali highway reopens but over 300 roads remain shut, IMD issues alert
Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the national highway was blocked since Sunday evening
The Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Himachal Pradesh was blocked as heavy rains triggered flash floods, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the state government, over 300 roads have been blocked in the state due to the incessant rains, ANI reported.
Earlier, on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was restored for traffic on Monday night after remaining closed for almost 24 hours owing to landslides and flash floods, officials said.
The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.
Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh and the MeT office has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on 28 and 29 June and thunderstorm and lightning on 30 June and 1 July.
Advisory for tourists
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has issued an advisory for the tourists.
In a statement, its chairman RS Bali advised tourists to always keep the GPS location of their mobile phones on and to commute on guided routes only, News18 reported.
With inputs from agencies
