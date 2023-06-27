Himachal Pradesh Floods: Chandigarh-Manali highway reopens but over 300 roads remain shut, IMD issues alert

The Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Himachal Pradesh was blocked as heavy rains triggered flash floods, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the state government, over 300 roads have been blocked in the state due to the incessant rains, ANI reported.

Earlier, on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the next 24 hours in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway was restored for traffic on Monday night after remaining closed for almost 24 hours owing to landslides and flash floods, officials said.

OMG 👁️👄👁️ such a sudden landslide on Chandigarh – Manali National Highway #HimachalPradesh

Hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/3JlNwMN5g2 — Paraminder Singh Virdi (@virdiparaminder) June 26, 2023