Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approves draft policy to engage 7,852 part-time multi-task workers in govt-run schools
These workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs 31.25 per hour for six hours per day for ten months in an academic year
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a draft policy to engage part-time multi-task workers in government-run schools in bid to help them overcome economic hardships faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state Cabinet gave its approval to the scheme to provide eligible workers employment at a local level, reported Jagran Hindi.
The scheme will initially benefit 7,852 eligible unemployed candidates in the state, it added.
These workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs 31.25 per hour for six hours per day for ten months in an academic year, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Himachal govt said in a release on Friday.
The Cabinet also increased the remuneration of part time water carriers by Rs 300 per month, from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,700.
Though educational institutions in the state will not reopen till 31 July, admission process in schools and colleges will commence from 13 July. Private schools have been ordered not to lay off teachers.
As reported in Outlook, a training academy for youth who are willing to join the Indian armed or para-military forces will also be established at Barchwad in Sarkaghat area of Mandi.
A new horticulture division in public works department will be opened in Shimla. All the existing sub-divisions of horticulture will function under the administrative control of the new division, the report said.
The Horticulture division in Shimla through bio-engineering technology will help in ensuring road side plantation and slope stability activities.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Single-use plastic making 'big comeback' across India amid COVID-19 pandemic, says environment activist
The lockdown had a good effect on the environment but the increased use of masks, gloves, sanitiser bottles to fight the pandemic has given rise to new concerns, said Anoop Nautiyal.
Coronavirus Updates: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross two lakh with 7,074 new infections reported today; toll reaches 8,671
Coronavirus Updates: According to a state health department bulletin, over 1.98 lakh patients have been discharged till date and the recovery rate stands at 54.02 percent
SC tells Himachal Pradesh Police to file report on sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua
A three-judge bench also extended the interim order that no coercive actions should be taken against the senior journalist in the matter until the next date of hearing on 15 July