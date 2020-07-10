Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approves draft policy to engage 7,852 part-time multi-task workers in govt-run schools

These workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs 31.25 per hour for six hours per day for ten months in an academic year

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a draft policy to engage part-time multi-task workers in government-run schools in bid to help them overcome economic hardships faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state Cabinet gave its approval to the scheme to provide eligible workers employment at a local level, reported Jagran Hindi.

The scheme will initially benefit 7,852 eligible unemployed candidates in the state, it added.

These workers will be paid an honorarium of Rs 31.25 per hour for six hours per day for ten months in an academic year, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Himachal govt said in a release on Friday.

The Cabinet also increased the remuneration of part time water carriers by Rs 300 per month, from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,700.

Though educational institutions in the state will not reopen till 31 July, admission process in schools and colleges will commence from 13 July. Private schools have been ordered not to lay off teachers.

As reported in Outlook, a training academy for youth who are willing to join the Indian armed or para-military forces will also be established at Barchwad in Sarkaghat area of Mandi.

A new horticulture division in public works department will be opened in Shimla. All the existing sub-divisions of horticulture will function under the administrative control of the new division, the report said.

The Horticulture division in Shimla through bio-engineering technology will help in ensuring road side plantation and slope stability activities.