Himachal Pradesh avalanche: Body of one army solider recovered, four others feared trapped

Kinnaur: The body of one of the five Army personnel, missing since the 20 February avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, was recovered on Saturday, according to district Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand.

Rajesh Rishi, 25, along with six other Army personnel were trapped after an avalanche hit the Namgya region of Kinnaur district. One died on the spot and his body was later recovered and search operations for the remaining had been continuing for the last eleven days.

More than 250 jawans of Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) machines were pressed into action to locate the trapped Army Jawans.

On 20 February, out of 16 Army men who had started their journey from Namgya to Shipkila to repair a water supply line, six were hit by an avalanche in Pooh subdivision of Kinnaur district.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured all possible assistance to the Army to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation works.

Further details are awaited.

