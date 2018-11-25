Himachal Pradesh accident: 21 injured as Delhi-bound tourist bus falls into gorge; police blame driver for negligence

Solan/Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As many as 21 people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling on plunged into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on the Solan/Shimla border on Sunday.

Two people, including the driver, got seriously wounded while the rest sustained minor injuries.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Junga in the Shimla district when the accident took place at around noon. All the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Junga.

"We rushed here the moment we received the information. The locals helped us in carrying out the rescue operations. Prima facie it appears that the accident happened due to the negligence of the driver," said Desh Raj Guleria, Station House Officer of the Kandaghat Police Station.

"The vehicle belongs to New Delhi. The people in the vehicle were tourists. We have informed the owner of the vehicle about the accident," added the police official.