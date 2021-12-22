Himachal Pradesh: 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mandi; all you need to know

Himachal Pradesh comes under a highly sensitive seismic zone and the state experiences minor quakes every now and then. The biggest earthquake to strike the Himalayan region was on 4 April, 1905

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district today, 22 December. According to a News18 Hindi report, the earthquake tremors were felt early in the morning at around 6:07 am.

This is the second time that people in Himachal experienced tremors in the last one week and the current one being the most intense. However, there has been no loss of life or property reported so far.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the north-northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru also experienced tremors. An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Bengaluru today morning at 7.14 am.

National Center for Seismology tweeted:

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QwfkjFOGRX pic.twitter.com/LQ87OjGcA7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

Additionally, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre asserted that two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district too.

Earlier this year on 24 November, a series of three earthquakes shook Himachal’s Mandi and Shimla districts. As per the Richter scale data, the first quake measured 3.9 and it was felt at 10.02 pm, and the epicentre was in Mandi district and the origin of the tremors was at a depth of 10 km.

The following day, the state witnessed another tremor of 2.5-magnitude at 2.21 am. The quake took place at a depth of 5 km with its epicentre in Shimla city. While, the third time, the tremors struck at 2.33 am with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale. According to a Hindustan Times report, the epicentre was in tourist spot Shimla at a depth of five km. In all these three tremors, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

Himachal Pradesh comes under a highly sensitive seismic zone and the state experiences a series of minor quakes every now and then. The biggest earthquake till date to strike the Himalayan region was on 4 April, 1905. The 7.8 magnitude quake left 20,000 people dead and shook the entire Kangra valley.