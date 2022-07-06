Hilarious 'No Parking Signs' from Bengaluru's Koramangala go viral, see pictures

The lack of enough parking spaces in Bengaluru has forced residents to come up with quirky no-parking signs

Living in a metropolitan city comes with a lot of challenges. The increasing pace of urban development without any proper planning leads to overcrowding and several civic issues. Bengaluru is a case in point. The city is among 15 least walkable cities in Asia. Lack of enough parking spaces has also been an issue here.

To highlight the problem, residents in Bengaluru have come up with no parking signs that warn people against parking their vehicles at undesignated places.

“Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners,” wrote, Twitter user Aditya Morarka as he shared two signs that he came across in the area recently. “Don’t even think of parking here” read one of the signs while another mentioned, “No parking not 5 minutes not 3 seconds not at all”.

Have a look at both the pictures here:

Koramangala house owners got no chill for vehicle owners pic.twitter.com/5BOUK1qdxh — Aditya Morarka (@AdityaMorarka) July 3, 2022

Reacting to the post, a user wrote that he saw a similar thing in Indiranagar which said never ever park here.

I saw in Indiranagar

"Never ever never ever ever ever never never ever park here". It was the time Arnab Goswami had gone viral saying that. — Shrihara (@shriharap) July 3, 2022

Another reacted saying that such people should be appreciated for their creativity as these were better than those awful ugly advertisement boards that read no parking in a corner!

“How about this one?,” tweeted a user as he shared a picture that termed the people shameless who parked at the location in the picture.

How about this one? pic.twitter.com/0aDLC3h072 — K SEETHARAM (@ksrammysore) July 5, 2022

Another user tweeted an image from Calcutta to show a similar warning issued by a resident there.

Such kind of surveillance was done by Punjabi aunties in Delhi, joked a user.

In Delhi, we have Punjabi Aunties doing constant parking surveillance;) — ank Dugar (@ankitd1) July 4, 2022

Bengaluru, recently ranked amongst the least livable cities according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Global Livability Index 2022. Despite being one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, it did poorly on the global index.

However, Bengaluru was not alone. Other major Indian cities included Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad did not fair well in the rankings.

