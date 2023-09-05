Hideout of longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district

A police officer stated that security personnel discovered a shelter used by the longest-surviving terrorist of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen, Jehangir Saroori, in the upper mountains of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday.

The hideaway was demolished by police in coordination with the Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a painstakingly planned operation in the Paribag region of Bhadat Saroor, according to Khalil Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar.

Saroori joined the militancy in the early 1990s and is reported to be hiding in the Kishtwar district’s upper reaches. On August 3, Saroori’s brother Abdul Karim Butt was arrested under the strict Public Safety Act for being a terrorist accomplice.

Terming the unearthing of the hideout as a significant breakthrough in anti-terrorist operations, he said Saroori was suspected to have been using the hideout and planning subversive activities.

During the search operation, the police recovered two blankets, some edibles and personal use items from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist, the officer said, adding the recovery of these items underscores the importance of this operation in disrupting unlawful activities in the region.

The SSP said the entire area has been cordoned and searches are being conducted.

“Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, and today’s operation is a resounding success in our ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism from the region,” Poswal said.

The officer urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or come forward with information that could aid in maintaining peace and thwarting the designs of anti-social elements.