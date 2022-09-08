Hi-tech hoax: Google Translate, Instagram, bombing-shooting threat at Amritsar DAV school

Police probe in the matter revealed that the message was sent from a fake Instagram ID using Google Translate to write the text in English and Urdu

Amritsar (Punjab): Three students of DAV Public School in Amritsar are being suspected for sending a text warning about an explosion and firing in school on their principal’s Instagram and triggering panic in the management on Thursday, police said.

As per the cops, the students allegedly used google translate to prepare the warning message in English and Urdu languages. As soon as the principal received text, she informed the local police about it.

Considering the gravity of the situation, Amritsar DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar took cognizance of the incident and increased the security outside the school.

“Security has been tightened outside Amritsar’s DAV Public School after the firing and bomb threats were received by the DAV Principal via Instagram on September 8. The DSP also visited and covered the area after the complaint,” Bhullar said.

Police probe in the matter revealed that the message was sent from a fake Instagram ID using Google Translate to write the text in English and Urdu. They found that the mobile used to send the message belonged a student of the same school.

“Their parents have been called and informed about the incident,” he added. “The message turned out to be a hoax.

It seems it was done from a fake Instagram ID made by 3 students of the school. They used Google Translate to write the text in English & Urdu. The parents were called and informed of the same. We will take action as per the Principal’s request,” DCP Bhullar further said.

