Here's how Indian government's clandestine network works covertly to stop female trafficking

In line with women’s empowerment in the country, the Indian government has made stopping women’s trafficking a top priority, particularly due to the vulnerable situation these girls often find themselves in, driven by poverty.

To address this issue, the government has implemented measures funded by the Nirbhaya Fund, according to a News 18 report.

Report claimed that in recent years, district police units have been trained to respond swiftly to potential trafficking alerts, with each district having more than 25,000 officers dedicated to ensuring thorough forensic analysis in such cases.

An important aspect of prevention involves notifying railway stations, as trains are frequently used to transport girls for illicit purposes.

One notable success story is the implementation of preventive measures on Konkan Railways.

With 980 sensitized and well-equipped train stations, they are prepared to address any potential instances of girls being transported for the purpose of exploitation.

Konkan Railways is particularly crucial in combating this issue, as it encompasses regions with high incidences of trafficking, including Goa, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The Eastern Railways segment is also of critical importance, as it is an area where the flesh trade thrives, particularly in states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.

An official from the Ministry was quoted in the report, saying, “We aim to address this issue without turning it into a political matter, but we do require greater cooperation from state governments.”

To combat women’s trafficking effectively, the government is currently revising the anti-trafficking bill, with hopes of its prompt approval.

This revised version builds upon the 2018 bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha but not in the Rajya Sabha.

While the previous bill focused on trafficking, rescue, protection, and rehabilitation of victims, the latest iteration includes provisions for addressing offenses occurring beyond India’s borders.

This is an acknowledgment of the widespread nature of trafficking involving women beyond the country’s borders. Additionally, the bill involves the participation of the National Investigation Agency in its investigative processes.

