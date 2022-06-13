Herd of tigers crossing road grabs eyeballs on internet, watch video here

The video has received thousands of views so far. Reacting to it, a user wrote that the clip was incredible. Another user was of the view that this was the result of the hardwork done by the conservationists and the tribals

Have you ever bumped into a herd of tigers? If not, then you will surely find this video interesting where a streak of tigers can be seen crossing the road. The video that was shared on social media by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, showed as many as six tigers crossing the road and walking into the forest.

Have a look at his post here:

If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it. pic.twitter.com/x4tQFiA0z1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 12, 2022

“If you haven’t seen a tiger herd, here it is. Remarkable here to note is, a tigress usually have a litter of 2 to 4 only. Five is unusual and survival of all the cubs is rare. Indicating a high density of prey animals in the habitat & little human influence on it,” he captioned the post.

The video has received thousands of views so far. Reacting to it, a user wrote that the clip was incredible.

While, another wrote that this view of the the six majestic tigers was probably the best of the year.

6 majestic tigers - unbelievable lucky. Savour this. Probably the best of the year https://t.co/93efU9yvVf — Arpit Agarwal (@arpitagarwal1) June 13, 2022

“Tiger herd.....have you heard?,” commented a user.

Another user was of the view that this was the result of the hardwork done by the conservationists and the tribals.

5 tiger cubs

Our forests are thriving

This has been made possible by the unending hardwork of conservationists, guards and sacrifices made by tribal population. https://t.co/jYPh4t2WoG — Prasenjit Ghosh (@prasghosh) June 12, 2022

Earlier, another video that had gone viral on social media featured a tiger strolling on a national highway. The visual was captured by photographer Raj Mohan who had shared it on Twitter. Later, Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda had re-shared it from his Twitter account. The viral video from Tamil Nadu grabbed everyone’s attention and garnered more than 53,000 views.

In another such video, a Royal Bengal tiger, which was being carried in a boat to the Sundarbans for release into the forest, was seen jumping into the water and swimming its way into its natural habitat.

