Heavy rains likely in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana tomorrow, says IMD; rough sea conditions to prevail off Tamil Nadu coast

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted "extremely heavy" rainfall in parts of north India's Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Thursday.

In its forecast, the IMD also said "heavy to very heavy rainfall" will occur in Konkan, Goa, west Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Some places in Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Telangana, central Maharashtra, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, east Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and the North East will receive heavy rainfall.

In West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand, thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Thursday.

The sea conditions will be rough along the south Tamil Nadu coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday. Similar rough sea conditions will prevail along the Gujarat coast on Friday.

Meanwhile, spells of heavy rains are expected in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas till Thursday.

The intense rainfall activity comes after the Southwest Monsoon took a break in July. Skymet Weather reported that the revival will take place over the northern parts of India as the monsoon trough is moving in its direction.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed deputy commissioners to be prepared for downpour after the IMD issued an alert.

