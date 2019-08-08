Heavy Rains and Floods LIVE Updates: One column of Indian Army moved to Kerala's Wayanad for rescue op, reports NDTV

Heavy Rains and Floods LATEST Updates: One column of the Indian Army, the Defence Security Corps, which included 57 personnel, have been moved to Kerala's Wayanad for relief and recuse operations, NDTV reported on Thursday.
The Karnataka government on Thursday cancelled the leave of all health department employees in light of the escalating flood situation in the state. On Wednesday, reports said that nearly 26,000 people had been evacuated and five people were killed in rain-related incidents in this week.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting with top government officials on Thursday to take stock of the situation as parts of the state ar facing a flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall. District collectors have been directed to monitor the situation continuously.
At least, 14 are feared dead as a boat carrying 30 capsized during a rescue operation in Maharashtra's Sangli. More details are awaited. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Odisha has unleashed random flooding in various parts of the country. Casualties were reported, villages cut off and normal life came to a standstill.
Kerala, which is still recovering from last year's fatal and ravage deluge, has been issued a red alert in various districts, including Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. "These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.
A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree got uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told PTI. Palakkad District also received heavy rains on Wednesday. The IMD had declared an Orange alert in various districts from 6 to 9 August, including in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "extremely heavy rain" warning for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra for Thursday.
The districts of Kolhapur and Sangli have been battered by rains for the last few days and grappling with floods. However, there was no warning for Sangli district which may get only light-to-moderate rain, the IMD said on Wednesday evening.
"Extremely heavy rain' warning is issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts, especially for ghat (hilly) areas, on 7 August and 8 August, and on 9 August, there is a heavy to very heavy rain warning for these three districts, especially for ghat areas," said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD.
On Thursday, Pune city too is likely to get a good spell of rain, he said. "There is a red alert exclusively for ghat areas of Pune district," said Kashyapi.
As the dams near Pune are filled to the brim, more water will have to be released, so there is a possibility of "partial inundation" in Pune city and outskirts on Friday, he said.
Ghat areas of Kolhapur are expected to receive extremely heavy rain on Thursday and "heavy to very heavy rain" the day after.
Elsewhere in Maharashtra, there will be a reduction in the rainfall activity on 10 and 11 August, there will be a significant reduction lasting for at least three to four days, Kashyapi said.
