You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Heavy rains, floods hit supply of onions in parts of Karnataka; retail price doubles to Rs 40

India Asian News International Aug 25, 2019 17:07:57 IST

  • Onion prices have doubled to Rs 30 per kg in parts of Karnataka due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods

  • A trader said that the recent floods damaged parts of the roads in Northern Karnataka, interrupting the supply of onions

  • The traders fear that the onion prices may rise further up to Rs 60 due to the festival season

Shivamogga: Onion prices have doubled to Rs 30 per kilogram (kg) in parts of Karnataka due to a shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in North Karnataka and adjacent parts of Maharashtra, according to traders.

Heavy rains, floods hit supply of onions in parts of Karnataka; retail price doubles to Rs 40

Representational image. Reuters

"Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in the wholesale market and Rs 40 in retail shops and street vendors. We import onions from Maharashtra and also use the onions that are grown in Karnataka but recent floods have damaged the roads in North Karnataka affecting the supply," said a trader, Subramani.

"Even trucks from Pune are stuck in major cities. We are waiting for fresh goods. Big trade agencies like Mourya Export in Pune, BLS Murthy and Nagappa Chetty in Bengaluru are also in panic," he further added.

Ranchita, a housewife said: "It is hard to run a house if the prices of onion will keep rising like this. People can not afford such costly onions. The prices of onion have now gone up to Rs 40, and if this continues, it will not be easy for a very large section of society to manage their house."

The traders fear that the onion prices may rise further up to Rs 60 due to the festival season.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 17:07:57 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores