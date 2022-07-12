Heavy rains, flood-like situation in several states; IMD puts Telangana, Mumbai, Goa and Karnataka on alert

IMD said that a fresh intense wet spell is likely to occur over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka

New Delhi: Heavy monsoon showers in most part of India have given rise to flood-like situation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts in Telangana, Mumbai, Goa and Karnataka.

IMD said that a fresh intense wet spell is likely to occur over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rains accompanied with strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning, leaving most parts of the city flooded within a couple of hours. Road and rail traffic were also out of gear at some places, officials said.

A tree fell near a petrol pump close to the Dockyard railway station of the Harbour Line, due to which traffic movement was disrupted. The tree was later moved aside and the traffic resumed at a slow pace, a police official said.

There was water-logging up to two feet at some places and vehicular movement was slow in parts of western suburbs, according to the Mumbai police.

After light showers for a couple of days, heavy rains made a comeback to the metropolis from Monday night. The city and suburbs witnessed incessant showers on Tuesday morning.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall. Visuals from Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/zFhtOwYLtI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

There was water-logging of up to two feet at the Andheri subway, and traffic was diverted to the SV Road, a police official said.

Some areas near the south-bound end of the Bandra-Worli sea link, Mahalaxmi junction, Gamadia junction, Tardeo were also inundated up to 0.5 feet.

A similar water-logging was witnessed at the Hindmata junction due to which the south-bound traffic was moving slow.

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Nashik city were closed on Tuesday following heavy rains over the last few days. People people in flood-prone areas have been asked to shift to safer places, officials said.

The city received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, but the rains later took a break, bringing some respite to residents, they said.

On Monday, very heavy rains were witnessed near the Saptashrungi temple in the district. Six devotees received minor injuries during flooding on the temple steps, authorities said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Various temples submerge under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain for the past three days pic.twitter.com/AvAr7JYoYE — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Road communication was affected in several villages due to flooding, district administration officials said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for the north Maharashtra district from 11 to 14 July, predicting very heavy downpour.

Maharashtra | Pune receives heavy spell of rain A red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14. pic.twitter.com/zi4DUNrYSf — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and relative humidity at 8:30 am was 93 per cent, the weather department said.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Rains occurred in several parts of the national capital, bringing relief from sultry weather conditions.

It, however, caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert As per IMD report: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

Traffic Alert

As per IMD report " "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 12, 2022

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

At least seven people were killed as torrential rains lashed several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation. Over 9,000 people have been relocated and 468 rescued across the state. The death toll due to rain-related incidents has mounted to 63 since 1 June.

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rain in several districts for Wednesday. An alert has been issued for the next five days in south Gujarat.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death count due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

Gujarat | Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad (11.07) pic.twitter.com/hzENXGv0Zl — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy rain causes a flood-like situation in Rajkot. Residents living in the lower reaches have been asked to remain alert. pic.twitter.com/TBg5SFG3Jm — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.