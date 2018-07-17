Heavy rainfall to hit several parts of north India today; IMD predicts thunderstorms in Delhi, Gujarat

The downpour in several parts of north India is likely to continue on Tuesday, and the India Meterological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall for Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

The IMD also warned that "extremely heavy rainfall" is expected at isolated places in Saurashtra, Konkan and Goa. Other states which are likely to receive heavy showers on Tuesday are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In its forecast for northwest India, the IMD said that significant increase in rainfall activity is very likely from Thursday onwards.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, Delhi will receive scattered rainfall throughout the week. The National Capital Region (NCR) has been witnessing scattered rains in some places because of the high humidity and increase in temperatures, which have resulted in thundercloud formations. "The sky will remain cloudy with chances of light rain and thunderstorm later in the day (Tuesday)," IANS quoted an IMD official as saying.

Travel woes in New Delhi

On Monday, the national capital received heavy rains resulting in waterlogging on several roads and traffic jams at various intersections. Several arterial roads and major intersections were submerged due to the heavy downpour since Monday morning resulting in long traffic snarls.

The Safdarjung observatory received 32 millimetres rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 25.2, 30.8, 38.6, and 1.7 millimetres of rains respectively during the same period. The humidity oscillated between 79 and 100 percent.

Severe waterlogging was reported under Moti Nagar flyover, Ranjit Singh footover bridge, Mayapuri Chowk, Zakhira underpass, Bhairon Enclave, Chhatta Rail bridge, Lala Lajpat Rai marg, Rohtak road, Rani Jhansi road, Azad Market and Zakhira flyover.

Traffic congestion was also witnessed in the carriageway from Moti Nagar towards Raja Garden due to waterlogging. The breakdown of a bus in the same area added to the woes of the commuters on the stretch. Another bus got stuck under the flooded Minto Bridge in the heart of the city. However, the passengers were rescued safely.

The Delhi Traffic Police's Twitter handle was posting constant updates to alert commuters on congested roads around the city.

NDRF, Air Force on alert in Gujarat

On Monday, heavy rains led to landslides, waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Gujarat, where the administration deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and put the Indian Air Force on alert after four villages were marooned.

Several districts of Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Monday, resulting in four villages getting marooned in the worst-affected Gir Somnath district, even as the NDRF had to be deployed to rescue 70 passengers of a metre gauge train and the Air Force was put on alert, officials said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an emergency meeting to assess the preparedness. He said that six to seven districts were affected due to the rains and 15 teams of NDRF, as well as the air force, had been put on alert. "We have sought five more NDRF teams. While the situation today (Monday) is under control, the disaster management machinery has been asked to remain prepared as the forecast is of heavy rains in the next five days," Rupani told reporters.

Hundreds of people in different districts were relocated to safer places, including 365 in Navsari, 50 in Amreli and 85 at Olpad in Surat, disaster management officials said.

Heavy rains lash Uttarakhand, Odisha, Kerala

Several houses, shops and vehicles were swept away in a cloudburst in Tharali and Ghat areas of Chamoli district early on Monday, while a woman died after falling into an overflowing canal in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.

In Odisha, life was thrown out of gear in many parts of the state, following incessant rain that led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and snapped road links in several places.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) BP Sethi said 12 districts of the state have received an average of 50 mm rainfall since Sunday. Normal life was hit in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and the seaside town of Puri due to continuous rain.

In Ganjam district, the situation remained grim as rainwater gushed into houses and farmlands in low-lying areas at Kabisuryanagar and Aska. Road links have been snapped in some areas, he said.

In Rayagada district, rainwater has submerged many villages in Bissamcuttack and Paikadakuluguda areas, while the Bansadhara river level is rising.

Meanwhile, a landslide struck the Tarakote Marg, the new seven-kilometre track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing its closure on Monday. However, no one was injured in the incident, senior superintendent of police, Reasi, Tahir Sajad Bhat told PTI. He said the landslide occurred along the new track near Himkoti and efforts were on to clear the debris.

In the southern states of Kerala, rail and road traffic were hit in various parts due to waterlogging as heavy rains continued to pound the state with the Southwest Monsoon becoming active again.

In the second spell of rains due to the Southwest Monsoon, 11 people have been killed since 9 July, according to the state control room, which is monitoring rain-related incidents.

Educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts were closed on Monday as district collectors declared a holiday due to heavy rains. Kerala University postponed all its examinations scheduled for Tuesday to 21 July.

With inputs from agencies