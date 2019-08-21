Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh for next 24 hours, predicts IMD; thunderstorm likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that isolated places over East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

In its All-India Weather Warning bulletin, the weather forecasting agency also added that regions such as Odisha, Marathawada, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy downpour on 21 August.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kilometre per hour, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.