Heavy rainfall causes flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Nashik district; IMD predicts more spells of rain next week

India Asian News International Nov 02, 2019 21:02:28 IST

  • Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in several areas in Nashik district, severely affecting normal life

  • On Friday night, the water flowing into the Panjhan river increased due to rise in floodwater

  • Manmad city in Nashik was severely affected

Nashik: Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in several areas in Nashik district, severely affecting normal life.

Heavy rainfall causes flood-like situation in Maharashtras Nashik district; IMD predicts more spells of rain next week

Heavy rains led to flood-like situation in Nashik. ANI

"The torrential rains continue in Manmad town of Nashik district. It is reported that 350 people have migrated due to heavy rainfall. People of Idgah, Tucker Mohalla and Ambedkar Chowk in Manmad have been hit hard by the floods," said Suraj Mandra, District Magistrate, Nashik.

"Arrangements were made for these citizens to stay at gurdwara, HAK High School, Marathi School, etc. The fire station of the municipality and Ganesh Kund were six to seven feet underwater," he added.

On Friday night, the water flowing into the Panjhan river increased due to rise in floodwater.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nashik is likely to receive one or two spells of rain with a thunderstorm in the next week.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 21:02:28 IST

