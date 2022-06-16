Heavy rain lashes Assam for third day in row; two children die in landslide

Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in at least 18 districts of the states following heavy downpour

Assam continued to reel under heavy rain for the third consecutive day with two more deaths reported due to landslides on Wednesday, and the flood situation taking a turn for the worse, officials said.

Incessant rainfall since the last few days created a flash flood in many areas in Kokrajhar town and neighbouring areas. AIRvideo: Preetam pic.twitter.com/cEA9Cuz3Wz — AIR News Guwahati (@airnews_ghy) June 16, 2022

Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44, they said. The two deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Hussain Ali and eight-year-old Asma Khatoon.

A portion of a bridge collapsed in the Subankhata area of the Baksa district on 15 June as a result of incessant rainfall and a rise in the water level of the Dihing River. According to the district administration, several villages of the district including Hahakata, Balabari, Dwarkuchi, Chapatol, Cholikonda, Guwakuchi Niz-Defeli, and Kekrikuchi are currently under water and the district administration, SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations.

A flood-affected person of Hahkata village said that the embankment near the Balabari area was breached by flood waters this year also.

"The state water resources department minister had earlier visited the area, but strengthen work of the embankment was not done properly. We are now facing massive problems," the flood-affected person said.

Following incessant rains, the water level of Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rivers has overflown and submerged many villages affecting more than 20,000 people.

#WATCH | Assam: Portion of Kalaigaon-Udalguri connecting road washed away in Udalguri district by a raging river Noa. pic.twitter.com/XuEMwht7Vd — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day.

In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileup led to road blockades. Work to clear the road leading to Nizarapar, where stands Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's residence, was underway, the officials stated.

Torrential rain has also damaged two electric poles near Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts. Water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places.

Life has come to a standstill in Guwahati due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected.

The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

Deputy commissioners in Lower Assam districts have also issued directives to educational institutions to suspend classes till Saturday as the Regional Meteorological Centre's warned of 'heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya'.

The Centre issued a 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday to Thursday and 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday.

District authorities have opened seven camps and nine relief distribution centres for assisting locals. A total of 1,224 people have taken shelter in the relief camps – 677 alone in Kamrup Metropolitan

According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, 64 roads and a bridge damaged thus far due to heavy rain and flood. Till 15 June, 314 villages under 37 revenue circles have been affected by the deluge and flood waters have submerged 1731.18 hectares of cropland.

Meanwhile, due to an unrelenting heavy downpour, some parts of the road on National Highway-6 under Lumshnong Police Station limits got heavily damaged, leading to traffic disruption in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

With input from agencies

