Heavy rain in Delhi leads to waterlogging in many areas; Ajay Maken blames AAP govt, BJP-led MCD for 'failure'

New Delhi: Several areas of the national capital witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls for the second consecutive day on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the city. Waterlogging was reported from various areas in Delhi, including Shalimar Banquet Hall, Ekta Sthal and Shanti Path area.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy traffic congestion was reported in places such as Rani Jhansi Road, Qutub Road, Old Iron Bridge, Kishan Ganj Road and Lajpat Nagar Metro Station. According to traffic police, the situation became normal in several areas in the evening. A road near Kaushik Enclave in north Delhi's Burari reportedly caved in following which the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters not to take that route, a traffic police official said.

Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to inform people about routes to be avoided. According to control room of civic bodies, waterlogging was reported in nearly 16 areas such as Vikas Puri, Mayapuri, Lodi Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Mathura Road and Govingpuri among others. The civic bodies also said uprooting of trees were also reported from several parts, including Raghubir Nagar, East of Kailash, Okhla, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road and CR Park main road.

This is the second consecutive day when several areas of the city were watterlogged due to heavy rains also affecting traffic movement. Hitting out at the AAP government and BJP-led municipal corporations, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Ajay Maken alleged that both have "failed" to come out with the permanent solution for waterlogging in the national capital. The national capital of India has become the capital of water logging, Maken said. "AAP government and the MCDs seems to be fighting with each other just for show-off. Had both worked to come out with the permanent solution of waterlogging in Delhi, Delhi, the Capital of India would not have become 'Capital of waterlogging'," he said in a statement.