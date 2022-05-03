Heatwave to abate from today in most parts of north India, thundershowers to bring respite, says IMD

In more relief, the weather department said that maximum temperatures are not likely to rise for the next six to seven days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the prevailing heatwave conditions over Rajasthan, Vidarbha in Maharashtra and pockets around Delhi will abate starting Tuesday.

The IMD on Monday said that the “heatwave is over” and predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in several areas across the country, including Delhi which was reeling from the blistering heat, reports News18. In more relief, the weather department said that maximum temperatures are not likely to rise for the next six to seven days.

In a series of tweets, the weather department said that thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to be witnessed over northwest India till Wednesday, over northeast till Tuesday and over eastern and southern peninsular India till Friday.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 02nd May; over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd; over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 02nd-04th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Tripura 03rd May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2022

“Heatwave is over in most parts of India including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP. Western disturbance is quite active. The temperatures will not rise for the next 6 to 7 days. Northwest India has a yellow alert for thunderstorms. Delhi to receive rainfall on 3 May,” RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, told ANI.

The maximum temperatures over northwest India are set to fall by three-four degrees Celsius and remain so until Friday, IMD officials told Indian Express. Many places in west Rajasthan and Vidarbha had been recording over 45 degrees Celsius all through last week. From Thursday onwards, most parts of north and central India will be free from the heatwave.

The IMD predicted light rainfall with dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 3 days.

There are also chances of thunderstorms and rain over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and all southern states till Friday.

“This is under the influence of the approaching western disturbance. Rainfall over the southern peninsula will be caused by the wind discontinuity in lower levels,” IMD officials said.

Many states across India, for the past few weeks, had been witnessing heatwave conditions with maximum temperature hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some cities. Intense heat has pushed up the demand for power in the country and several states reported instances of long hours of power cut.

With inputs from agencies

