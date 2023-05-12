The relationship between parents and children is something that is hard to describe. At a time when today’s bustling world has created some distance between kids and parents, it is becoming more difficult to maintain a strong emotional bonding. While many parents nowadays complain about their children not giving them time, a few lucky parents have kids who are ready to give their 100% for their happiness. In one such example, a man recently took his father for his first-ever flight and shared a video of his experience on Instagram.

The heartwarming video of the father-son duo’s flight experience has gone viral and the father’s reaction is indeed priceless! The man named Jatin Lamba shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Ps : You’re feeling proud as a son.” He also added a text on the video saying, “You made your dad sit in the aeroplane for the first time and brought him to Mumbai.”

Watch:

The video documents their entire journey and begins by showing the two at the airport. The man’s father can be seen enjoying his time as he munches on a burger and then goes on the escalator towards the flight. He later clicks selfies inside the flight and looks quite happy as they land in Mumbai.

The video was shared last month and so far has amassed thousands of views and over 25,000 likes. Social media users while reacting to the video shared heartfelt comments. A user wrote, “you made my day..you are doing great in life”, while another said, “You won in life buddy… That’s what I want to do for my papa mammi.”

A user commented, “This video is making me happy again and again! You won at life”, while one of the accounts stated, “Heartwarming…..we don’t get much opportunities to bring up a smile on our parent’s face and even do 1% of what they do for us everyday, but whenever we do, we should never let it go waste!”

