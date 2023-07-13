Newborn dies after being born in UP government hospital's toilet

A baby tragically lost its life on Wednesday after being born in a toilet at a government hospital in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

The unfortunate incident angered the parents of deceased child who went on to blame hospital staff for negligence.

According to the father, Jagnayak Singh, the hospital staff callously ignored his pleas to attend to his wife during her labour.

Recounting the distressing sequence of events, Singh shared, “We implored the hospital staff to admit my wife, but they callously disregarded our pleas and instructed us to wait for the arrival of doctors.”

In excruciating pain, his wife sought refuge in the reception area bathroom, where she unexpectedly gave birth. Tragically, the newborn slipped into the toilet and lost its life before anyone could render assistance.

Local residents revealed that both family members and hospital staff rushed to retrieve the baby from the toilet, but their efforts were in vain as it was too late.

Chief Medical Officer Ashwini Kumar, however, refuted the allegations that the hospital neglected the woman in labour.

“The woman was examined by a female doctor who informed her that the foetus had no heartbeat,” he clarified. “She was advised to await an ultrasound examination to gain a clearer understanding of the situation.”

Kumar assured the public that a team of doctors has been assembled to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

He emphasized that strict action will be taken against any individuals found responsible for the tragic incident.