You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Healthcare costs of Rs 5 lakh per family to be borne by Odisha govt under new health scheme, says CM Naveen Patnaik

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 13, 2018 11:31:49 IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a health assurance scheme 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' that will benefit around 3.5 crore people belonging to over 70 lakh families in the state.

File photo of Naveen Patnaik. PTI

File image of Naveen Patnaik. PTI

"Under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, up to 5 lakh worth of secondary and tertiary cashless healthcare assistance will be provided per family, per annum," said Patnaik.

Under this programme, a family would get up to Rs 5 lakh per annum to meet healthcare expenditure at all government-run hospitals and the entire cost would be borne by the state government.

"One of our major commitments is universal health coverage. In this regard, I am happy to announce that any person visiting any government health institution from district to sub-centre level will be provided all health services free of cost," Patnaik said on Tuesday.

Patnaik also announced that drop-back assistance of Rs 500 would be provided to all pregnant women and infants who visit public health facilities.

The scheme will come into effect from 15 August this year.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 11:31 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores