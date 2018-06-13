Healthcare costs of Rs 5 lakh per family to be borne by Odisha govt under new health scheme, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a health assurance scheme 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' that will benefit around 3.5 crore people belonging to over 70 lakh families in the state.

"Under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, up to 5 lakh worth of secondary and tertiary cashless healthcare assistance will be provided per family, per annum," said Patnaik.

Under this programme, a family would get up to Rs 5 lakh per annum to meet healthcare expenditure at all government-run hospitals and the entire cost would be borne by the state government.

"One of our major commitments is universal health coverage. In this regard, I am happy to announce that any person visiting any government health institution from district to sub-centre level will be provided all health services free of cost," Patnaik said on Tuesday.

Patnaik also announced that drop-back assistance of Rs 500 would be provided to all pregnant women and infants who visit public health facilities.

The scheme will come into effect from 15 August this year.