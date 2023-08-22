India

'He will win again': PM Modi's Pakistani-origin 'rakhi' sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 22, 2023 13:04:26 IST
PM Modi's Pakistani-origin sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh tying rakhi on his wrist. FILE

After a hiatus of about three years, Narendra Modi’s Rakhi sister from Pakistan Qamar Mohsin Sheikh will visit New Delhi to tie the sacred thread to the Prime Minister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, an annual festival that celebrates the traditional bond among siblings, will be observed on 30-31 August.

Qamar, a Pakistani-origin woman, moved to India after her marriage with Mohsin Sheikh. She has been tying a Rakhi on PM Modi for over 30 years.

Just like every year, Qamar, will tie a handmade Rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist.

Rakhi gift for PM Modi

“This time I have made the ‘Rakhi’ myself. I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last two-three years, I was unable to go due to Covid-19 but this time, I will meet him in person,” Qamar told ANI.

‘Every day prays for PM Modi’s good health’

Qamar further said that she every day prays for PM Modi’s good health and long life.

“Earlier, I prayed for him to be the chief minister of Gujarat and he became. Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the prime minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God,” she said.

Qamar also said that Modi is doing "commendable work for the country as the Prime Minister."

Special Rakhi for PM Modi

Giving out details of the Rakhi she would be tying on PM Modi's wrist, Qamar said: “I have specifically made a red-coloured Rakhi for him. The red colour is considered a symbol of strength…

'No doubt Modi will become PM in 2024'

Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Qamar said: "There is no doubt, he will be the Prime Minister again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time."

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus with pomp and fervour. Sisters, on this day, adorn their brothers' wrists with a Rakhi and wish for their healthy and successful life, while brothers assure them of giving unwavering care and support throughout life.

Due to Bhadra Kaal, Raksha Bandhan this year will be marked on 30 and 31 August. The festival is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 22, 2023 13:04:26 IST

