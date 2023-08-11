African- American actress and singer Mary Milben once again came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over the ongoing ‘Manipur issue’.

Heaping praises on the Prime Minister, the American singer said, “He will fight for the people of northeastern state”.

Her remark came after PM Modi addressed the parliament over No-confidence motion filed by Opposition against the BJP government.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mary Millben said that India has confidence in its leader and lashed out at “dishonest journalism.” She stressed that the Opposition will “chant loudly without substance” and added that the truth “will always set people free.”

The truth: India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom. The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the… pic.twitter.com/KzI7oSO1QL — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) August 10, 2023

Citing late American civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr’s quote”let freedom ring”, Millben mentioned that she has full confidence in PM Modi.

Mary Millben in the tweet wrote, “The truth: India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom. The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the anthem of its country, and degrades one’s country abroad, this is not leadership. This is unprincipled.”

She further added, “Dishonest journalism will paint false narratives. Opposition voices will chant loudly without substance. But the truth, the truth will always set people free. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., #India, ‘let freedom ring.’ My beloved India, let truth…ring. PM @narendramodi, you have my confidence. I praying for you.”

Milben sought PM Modi’s blessing by touching his feet

Earlier, in June this year PM Modi met Milben during his historic visit to US. At that time, she sang India’s national anthem in her melodious voice. After crooning ‘ Jan Gana Mana’ Mary greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings by touching his feet.

PM speech on Manipur in Parliament

While delivering a fiery speech on No-vote trust debate, the Prime Minister stated that the whole nation stands in solidarity with the people of Manipur and peace will be restored again in the strife-torn northeastern state.

“I want to tell the people of Manipur, its women and daughters, that the country is with you, this House is with you. We will face this together and peace will again be restored there. I want to assure the people of Manipur that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that Manipur is on the path of development again.”