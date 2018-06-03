You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

HD Kumaraswamy tells officials to reduce expenses after JDS-Congress govt announces farm loan waiver

India PTI Jun 03, 2018 22:14:44 IST

Bengaluru: Embarking on an austerity drive,days after the JDS-Congress government announced waiver of loans taken by farmers, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy asked officials to reduce extraneous expenses.

"He (chief minister) has instructed the officials to cut down on unnecessary expenditure, if any, in the state administration," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Kumaraswamy also told the officers to review proposals on buying new vehicles and discourage renovation of government offices and residences.

The chief minister had on 30 May said saving farmers is his government's priority and promised to honour his pre-poll assurance to waive farm loans within 15 days of coming to power.


Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 22:14 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores