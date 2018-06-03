HD Kumaraswamy tells officials to reduce expenses after JDS-Congress govt announces farm loan waiver

Bengaluru: Embarking on an austerity drive,days after the JDS-Congress government announced waiver of loans taken by farmers, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy asked officials to reduce extraneous expenses.

"He (chief minister) has instructed the officials to cut down on unnecessary expenditure, if any, in the state administration," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Kumaraswamy also told the officers to review proposals on buying new vehicles and discourage renovation of government offices and residences.

The chief minister had on 30 May said saving farmers is his government's priority and promised to honour his pre-poll assurance to waive farm loans within 15 days of coming to power.