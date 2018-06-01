You are here:
HD Kumaraswamy meets Narayana Murthy, seeks help for development of infrastructure in Bengaluru

India PTI Jun 01, 2018 17:34:50 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday met Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and sought his guidance to meet the growing needs of the burgeoning Bengaluru, especially in infrastructure and waste management.

File image of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. AP

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy said he needs Murthy's help in forming an expert committee to look into the problems related to infrastructure and waste management in the city.

The proposed committee headed by the chief minister will meet every two months to review the progress, Kumaraswamy said, according to an official release. Murthy expressed his pleasure to be part of the project and assured the chief minister that, shortly, he would give his suggestions on the planning and development of infrastructure and effective waste management system for the city.

The release quoted Murthy as saying, "I have been keenly following you (Kumaraswamy) and I appreciate your concern for the welfare of the society and farmers in particular."

Recalling Kumaraswamy's visit to Israel to learn more about the successful farming techniques used by that country, Murthy said, "You took that initiative when you were not in power."

Murthy suggested to the chief minister that he should take into confidence non-government organisations working in the city on development issues while planning and implementing urban development projects.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 17:34 PM

