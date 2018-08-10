You are here:
HD Kumaraswamy calls Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss rain situation, rushes relief materials worth Rs 10 crore to flood-hit state

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 10, 2018 11:17:42 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka is rushing Rs 10 crore worth relief materials to the neighbouring flood-hit Kerala following heavy monsoon rains, said an official statement on Thursday.

"Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy directed state Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar to rush relief materials and a team of doctors to Kerala, reeling under heavy rains and flash floods," said the statement.

File image of Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

On Kerala's request, the state government has also agreed to release 75,000 cusecs of water from Kabini reservoir in Mysuru districts to tackle the flash floods caused by excessive backwaters across the border in Kerala. As one of the tributaries, Kabini originates in the Wayanad district and flows eastward to join the Cauvery river at T Narasipura in Karnataka.

"Kumaraswamy also called on his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the flood situation in that state. He also offered more relief material and aid to the affected people across the state," added the statement.

The toll in the rain-related incidents rose to 26, with large-scale damage reported from various parts of the southern state.

Idukki, Malappuram, Palghat, Kozhikode, Wayanad and parts of Kannur are the worst-affected districts in coastal and north-eastern areas of Kerala.

Follow  LIVE updates on the Kerala rains.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 11:17 AM

