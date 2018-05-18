You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

HBSE result 2018: Haryana Board to declare Class 12th result today; check your score on bseh.org.in

India FP Staff May 18, 2018 06:34:48 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the HBSE Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) Result 2018 today (18 May), according to reports. The Haryana Board Class 12th result will be released on the official website bseh.org.in.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The result will also be declared on indiaresults.com and via SMS.

The HBSE had conducted the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) during February and March. Students, who are appeared for these exams can check their score on bseh.org.in.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the website bseh.org.in.

- Click on the menu button which says 'result'.
- Look for the link for Haryana Board of School Education Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) Result 2018 and click on that.
- Enter your credentials and click on the submit button.
- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Haryana board is expected to release the result for the Secondary School (Class 10th) Examination on 21 March, after the release of the Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Examination result on 18 May.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 06:34 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores