HBSE result 2018: Haryana Board to declare Class 12th result at 3 pm today; check your score on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the HBSE Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) Result 2018 today (18 May) at 3 pm, according to reports. The Haryana Board Class 12th result will be released on the official website bseh.org.in.

The result will also be declared on indiaresults.com and via SMS.

The HBSE had conducted the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) during February and March. Students, who are appeared for these exams can check their score on bseh.org.in.

Steps to check the result

- Go to the website bseh.org.in.

- Click on the menu button which says 'result'.

- Look for the link for Haryana Board of School Education Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th) Result 2018 and click on that.

- Enter your credentials and click on the submit button.

- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Haryana board is expected to release the result for the Secondary School (Class 10th) Examination on 21 March, after the release of the Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Examination result on 18 May.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.