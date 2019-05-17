HBSE 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Haryana board to declare SSC results today; check score at bseh.org.in

Haryana HBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will release the Class 10 result today. The students will be able to check the results by going to the board's official website www.bseh.org.in.

In the class 10 examination, a total of 3,85,227 students from across the state had attempted the test. The Class 10 and Class 12 examination of Haryana board were held in March and April.

Here is how to check the Haryana Board HBSE Class Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 10 Board Result 2019

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

This year, the administration had made strict security arrangements to stop cheating and use of unfair means in the examination. CCTV cameras were installed in almost all centers and photostat shops nearby to exam centres were ordered shut during before the commencement of the exam, reports said.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

