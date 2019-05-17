HBSE Class 10 Result 2019 declared: 57.39% clear Haryana board SSC exam with state registering four joint toppers; check score at bseh.org

HBSE Class 10 Result 2019 declared | The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) may release the Class 10 result on 20 May, according to media reports. The students can check the results by going to the board's official website www.bseh.org.in. The pass percentage for the Class 10 exam this year is 57.39 percent with the state making an improvement of 6.5 percent in overall pass percentage as compared to the 2018 results.

Four students has topped the Haryana Board 10th examination with each scoring 497 out of 500 marks. The four toppers are Himanshu from Jhajjhar, Isha and Shalini from Kaithal, and Sanju from Panipat, according to reports.

In case of traffic, students can also check the result on alternative websites such as: www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.

The Class 10 and Class 12 examination of Haryana board were held in March and April. In the class 10 examination, a total of 3,85,227 students from across the state had participated.

Here is how to check the Haryana Board HBSE Class Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 10 Board Result 2019

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

This year, the administration had made strict security arrangements to stop cheating and use of unfair means in the examination. CCTV cameras were installed in almost all centers and photostat shops nearby to exam centres were ordered shut during before the commencement of the exam, reports said.

